Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): Panchkula's Brijesh Kumar saved his best for the last as he produced the final day's best score of five-under 67 to register an incredible come-from-behind victory at the PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala 2025 played at the RCF Golf Course in Kapurthala.

Twenty-five-year-old Brijesh Kumar (68-70-67), who was overnight tied fourth and four shots off the lead, finished with a winning total of 11-under 205 to triumph with a two-shot margin.

Brijesh, who missed the cut in the NEXGEN season-opener staged in Gurugram last week, picked up the winner's cheque worth Rs 2,54,300 that propelled him to joint first in the PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit along with Rajesh Kumar Gautam.

Delhi's Ajay Baisoya (67-67-73), the overnight leader by three shots, returned a 73 on Thursday to end the week as runner-up at nine-under 207.

Rookie Rohit Narwal (70-67-71) of Karnal secured third place at eight-under 208 after posting a third round of 71.

Kapurthala's Ashbeer Saini, playing at his home course, carded a 72 in the last round to take sixth place at four-under 212.

Brijesh Kumar, playing his third season as a professional, had a strong front-nine on Thursday where he scored three birdies which included two outstanding recovery shots from the bunkers.

Brijesh, who has an 'A' card on the main tour of the PGTI this season, then worked some magic with his chipping that earned him birdies on the 11th and 14th and helped him get away with a bogey from a very tough situation on the 12th where it could've been worse for him.

Brijesh finally sealed it with two long conversions on the 16th and 17th, one for a terrific par-save and the other for a birdie even as Ajay Baisoya, the leader for most part of the day, stumbled with two double-bogeys on the last seven holes.

Brijesh said, "My wedge shots have always been my strength and today my wedge shots were the highlight of my round as I made three good up and downs from the bunker. My putting was also quite sharp.

"Interestingly, my roommate this week was Ajay Baisoya and both of us kept encouraging each other to win when we spoke in the evening after the rounds. Today in the morning, while travelling to the course, I told Ajay that he must win; otherwise, I will come from behind and win the match."

"The fact that I performed well at the PGTI Q School this year to earn an 'A' card and then got off to a decent start on the main tour, gave me a lot of confidence coming into the NEXGEN events. This win will only boost my self-belief further."

"I would like to thank my sponsor Golfoy for all their support and my fellow professionals and seniors Ajay Baisoya, Mani Ram, Ranjit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Harendra Gupta, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal and Chandarjeet Yadav, for encouraging me and inspiring me to perform better all the time," he added.

Ajay Baisoya, who made three birdies in exchange for a bogey till the 11th hole, slipped thereafter as he dropped two double-bogeys while picking up just one birdie on the last seven holes. (ANI)

