New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Injuries have forced two South African players out of the squad for the remainder of the three-match ODI series against India.

Pacer Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will miss the remaining two matches of the ODI series against India due to a side strain. Baartman suffered a right side strain during training while Phehlukwayo still sustained a left side strain during the opening match of the series in Johannesburg.

Fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been drafted into the squad to replace the injured players. The 33-year-old Hendricks has represented South Africa in all three formats of the game, having played one Test, eight ODIs and 19 T20Is since making his international debut in 2014.

Hendricks last played an ODI for South Africa in 2021 and was part of the Proteas contingent in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, where he played one match against Afghanistan.

South Africa's squad for the last two ODIs: Aiden Markram (c), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams. (ANI)

