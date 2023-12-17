St George's [Grenada], December 17 (ANI): Philip Salt's century helped England clinch a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20I match at National Cricket Stadium in St George's on Saturday.

After winning the toss, England decided to field first. The visitors dominated the game from the very first moment, as the Caribbeans lacked momentum.

Last match's star player, Brandon King (8 runs from 5 balls) failed to shine in the game. Kyle Mayers (0 runs from 3 balls) also could not make a mark against England. Skipper Rovman Powell (39 runs from 21 balls) also tried to contribute in the game but wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (82 runs from 45 balls) was the only standout player for the hosts and took them to 222/6 in the first inning.

On the other hand, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran led the English bowling attack and bagged two wickets each in their respective overs. Moeen Ali and Reece Topley also picked up one wicket each.

In the run chase, English openers Philip Salt (109* runs from 56 balls) and Jos Buttler (51 runs from 34 balls) helped their side to set the momentum. Liam Livingstone (30 runs from 18 balls) and Harry Brook (31* runs from 7 balls) also played a crucial role in the game to make a partnership with Salt.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance as they failed to defend the given target. Jason Holder, Andre Russell, and Gudakesh Motie were the only wicket-takers in the game for West Indies.

Following his onslaught during the run chase, Phillip Salt was named the 'Player of the Match' in the 3rd T20I.

The 4th T20I match of the series will be played on December 19 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Breif score: West Indies: Nicholas Pooran 82(45), Rovman Powell 39(21), Sherfane Rutherford 29(17); Adil Rashid (2/32), Sam Curran (2/34), Moeen Ali (1/26) vs England: Philip Salt 109*(56), Jos Buttler 51(34), Harry Brook 31*(7); Gudakesh Motie (1/30), Andre Russell (1/50), Jason Holder (1/52). (ANI)

