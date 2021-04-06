Barcelona [Spain], April 6 (ANI): Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has undergone a successful knee surgery, the club informed on Tuesday.

"The first team player Philippe Coutinho underwent surgery successfully by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar today on a meniscal cyst in his left knee under the supervision of the club's medical services," the club said in a statement.

"The player is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return to action," it added.

The Brazilian midfielder had sustained the injury on December 29 last year in a game at Camp Nou against Eibar. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Coutinho has played 90 matches for Barcelona, scoring 24 goals of which three have come this season.

On Tuesday, Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Valladolid in the La Liga. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal netted in the game. With this win, Barcelona took their points tally to 65, and now the club is only one point behind the table-toppers Atletico Madrid. (ANI)

