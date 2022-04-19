Bhubaneswar, Apr 19 (PTI) PIFA Sports registered their first win of the Indian Women's League in style, thrashing Hans Women 6-0 at the Capital Ground here on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based club found the breakthrough in the 21st minute as Nisilia Majaw converted an outrageous assist from near the halfway line by Iawanlang Nongbet. In a quickfire setup, Lalunsiami exposed Hans Women's sloppy defending and put the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 for PIFA Sports.

Despite controlling the majority of the ball possession, Hans Women could not deliver in the final third. On the other end, speedster Lalnunsiami kept troubling the Delhi club's defence and eventually scored her second in the 40th minute to make it 3-0.

After switching sides, PIFA Sports' Karen Pais beat the opposition goalkeeper from close range to make it 4-0. The skipper controlled a perfectly lobbed free-kick from Afreen Peerbhoy before getting onto the scoresheet.

It just kept getting better for the side from Colaba as a few minutes past the hour-mark, substitute Akanksha Kandalkar made it 5-0. She took her chance from long range only to find Hans Women goalkeeper off the line.

To put an end to the game, Nisilla Majaw completed her brace by adding a sixth goal in the 67th minute.

The winning side, though, was dealt an injury blow in the 85th minute as Lalnunsiami was stretchered off following a shoulder injury.

Sports Odisha, Indian Arrows share points

Sports Odisha and Indian Arrows shared the spoils after a goalless draw.

From the first instance, the game seemed to be a cagey affair. Arrows kept a good share of the possession as they created a few chances but failed to find the target.

Odisha, on the other hand, made some good moves on the counter but couldn't break the deadlock.

After the half-time break, Odisha seemed to be sharper in their organisation. Manisa Panna created a good chance from the freekick but the Arrows' defence was alert to neutralise the threat.

Odisha completely dominated the second half. In spite of the continuous pressing game, the Arrows sustained the pressure and made sure they earned a clean sheet for themselves. The deadlock remained till the last minute as none of the sides could find the back of the net.

