Barcelona [Spain], January 8 (ANI): Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has posted a bank statement to hit back at speculation regarding his salary at the club.

Pique has repeatedly insisted that he has taken a pay cut in order to help Barcelona ease its financial issues but local Spanish media has reported that Pique has just deferred his wages, Goal.com reported.

Also Read | ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The Barcelona centre-back has posted a bank statement on his Twitter account and he captioned the post as: "Characters like this charging for public television to defend their friends. Here are 50 per cent of my payroll earned on December 30th. Respect yourself a little."

Barcelona has been engulfed in financial troubles and it has seen the club being unable to resign Argentine striker Lionel Messi ahead of the current campaign.

Also Read | Legends League Cricket 2022: Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny Join India Maharaja Team.

Several other players have also been forced to see their wages cut in order to meet financial fair play rules.

Barcelona is currently in the fifth position in La Liga standings with 31 points from 19 games.

The side will next take on Granada in the competition on Saturday evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)