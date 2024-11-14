Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): The UP Yoddhas managed to register their first win in five matches, breaking the Telugu Titan's four-game winning streak in a hard-fought contest at the Noida Indoor Stadium in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Sunday.

A Super 10 from Vijay Malik wasn't enough to stop the UP Yoddhas, who won by a scoreline of 40-34, courtesy of Super 10s from Bhavani Rajput and Bharat Hooda.

It was a watchful start from the two sides as they waited for the other to make a significant move. It was no surprise that the High-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat took the initiative, scoring four of the first six points for the Telugu Titans to give them a two-point lead.

However, a Super Tackle on Pawan Sehrawat managed to level things up for the UP Yoddhas. A flurry of points gave the UP Yoddhas a three-point lead, before a massive four-point Super Raid from Vijay Malik decimated the UP Yoddhas momentarily, putting the Telugu Titans in the lead once more. They quickly extended their lead to three points after inflicting an all-out on the UP Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas managed to close the gap to a couple of points in the first half, courtesy of the combination of Bhavani Rajput and Bharat Hooda. However, the Telugu Titans stormed right back with a Super Tackle by Ankit, once again extending their lead to four points to close the first half with a score of 20-16.

The UP Yoddhas came storming out of the blocks at the start of the second half to close the gap and make things even. They didn't waste much time to get their noses in front courtesy of a Super Tackle from Hitesh, inflicting an all-out on the Telugu Titans. Vijay Malik kept the Telugu Titans in the game with some support from his teammates to level things up at 25 points for each side.

The two teams were going toe-to-toe as they headed into the final 10 minutes of play in this contest. That was before the UP Yoddhas took the onus upon themselves and regained a four-point lead. They quickly shut the door for any possibility of a Telugu Titans comeback after Bhavani Rajpat completed his Super 10, inflicting another all-out on the Telugu Titans to extend UP Yoddhas' lead to eight points.

Despite Vijay Kumar's Super 10 for the Telugu Titans, they couldn't quite mount a comeback in the closing stages of the game, having lost their skipper Pawan Sehrawat early in the game to an injury. Bharat Hooda became the second raider to pick up a Super 10 for the UP Yoddhas, getting them over the line in a nail-biting contest. (ANI)

