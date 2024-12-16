Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): This season of Pro Kabaddi League has been one with intense, edge-of-the-seat action with no telling which team are favourites to win the trophy, and every single point can change destiny. "No one can be taken lightly here," says Upendra Malik, UP Yoddhas' assistant coach.

"Right now, the remaining eight teams can beat each other for a sport in the playoffs," he added after narrowly beating U Mumba on Sunday night, a PKL release said.

And this isn't just a statement - there are statistics to back it up as well. 11 matches have ended in ties and more that 50% of the matches have been won by a margin of less than seven points! Teams have strategized and built rosters with surgical precision. The result? A tournament where any team can triumph on any given night.

Sunil Kumar, captain of U Mumba, said these are close matches that bring happiness to fans. PKL has brought kabaddi players to new heights. This season is going very close. You can't separate the teams. It will end in tight competition, with teams fighting tooth and nail to reach the playoffs," Sunil said as the release.

This isn't just a sporting event. This is PKL 11 - where legends are made, underdogs rise, and every match is a pulse-pounding journey of skill, strategy, and heart.

The Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas are set to clash in what promises to be an intense battle. The Steelers will look to leverage their recent form and return to winning ways to secure a spot in the semi-finals, but UP Yoddhas is sure to give them a tough battle, with all to play for in the playoffs race.

The clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to be equally thrilling. The Jaipur Pink Panthers are still in the thick of things with their last win over the Tamil Thalaivas, but the Bengaluru Bulls - already out of the race for the playoffs - will hope to rain on their parade. All eyes will be on Nitin Rawal, with the in-form defender hoping to keep the raid machine Arjun Deshwal quiet. (ani)

