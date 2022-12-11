Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], December 11 (ANI): U Mumba ended their Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 campaign with a 36-30 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Jai Bhagwan emerged as the best player for U Mumba with 11 points in the game.

Aman tackled Pranay Rane as the Bengaluru Bulls took the lead at 4-3 in the 4th minute. However, Shivam picked up a raid point soon after and helped U Mumba level the scores at 5-5.

Thereafter, the two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest and were locked at 7-7 in the 12th minute. But Aman effected a tackle and Sachin Narwal carried out a raid as the Bulls inched ahead at 11-9.

However, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a super raid in the 19th minute as the U Mumba side levelled the scores at 12-12 at the stroke of half-time.

The U Mumba side inflicted an all out in the opening minutes of the second half and took the lead at 19-15.

However, Vikash Kandola pulled off a super raid in the 28th minute and helped the Bulls to stay in the game at 22-26. But Shivansh Thakur effected a couple of tackles as the Mumbai side kept forging ahead.

The U Mumba team tackled Kandola in the 35th minute and kept their noses in front at 31-25. Sachin Narwal caught out Viraj Landge, but the Mumbai team continued to hold the lead at 34-28 in the 39th minute.

Rahul Sethpal effected a couple of tackles in the dying minutes of the match as U Mumba closed out a comprehensive victory in the end. (ANI)

