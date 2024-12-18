Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Tamil Thalaivas were in complete control of their performance, and dominated the Bengal Warriorz from the get-go at the Balewadi Sports Complex in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11, on Wednesday.

According to a release from PKL, the Tamil Thalaivas, who crossed the half-century mark for the first time this season, won by a scoreline of 60-29. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Moein Shafaghi and Himanshu scored Super 10s (13 points each), while defenders Nitesh Kumar (7 points), and Amir Hossein Bastami (4 points), made important contributions as well. In the other corner, Manjeet bagged 7 points and Chinese Taipei's Chia Ming scored 4 of his own for the Bengal Warriorz.

The Tamil Thalaivas came out of the blocks quickest Moein Shafaghi leading the charge for his side in the early exchanges. The Tamil Thalaivas' defence also started off well, foiling Maninder Singh's early attacks. The Bengal Warriorz were trying their best to stay within touching distance though.

As the first half wore on, the Tamil Thalaivas were looking solid and held the lead, even as Manjeet and Pranay Rane fought hard for the Bengal Warriorz. At the ten-minute mark, Sai Prasad scored a 4-point raid, which gave the Tamil Thalaivas a 7-point lead, and that was followed up with an all-out. The Bengal Warriorz at this point trailed by 10 points.

The Tamil Thalaivas had cranked up the intensity and Moein Shafaghi was causing quite a few problems for their opponents. Manjeet went on to complete his High-5 as the Bengal Warriorz looked to reduce the deficit before the first 20 minutes were up. But, at the break, the Tamil Thalaivas led 25-13.

The Tamil Thalaivas continued to dominate in the initial stages of the second half. The Bengal Warriorz brought in Chia-Ming, but even he couldn't do much to stop the rampaging opponents. 5 minutes into the second half, the Tamil Thalaivas inflicted another all-out and extended their lead to a 16-point one. Right after, Moein Shafaghi scored a multi-point raid and completed his Super 10.

At the half-hour mark, the Tamil Thalaivas led by 20 points, and all the players were scoring well on the day. Himanshu and the Tamil Thalaivas scored a third all-out on the Bengal Warriorz, who were staring down the barrel of a big defeat.

With 4 minutes to go, the Tamil Thalaivas notched up their half-century for the first time this season, and that was followed up with another all-out inflicted on the Bengal Warriorz. Eventually, the Tamil Thalaivas walked off with their best win of the season. (ANI)

