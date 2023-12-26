Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 25 (ANI): Naveen produced a masterclass as Dabang Delhi KC recorded a 38-29 victory over Bengal Warriors in Chennai on Monday.

The Delhi Captain scored 11 raid points and also surpassed 1000 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik affected raids as the Dabang Delhi K.C. took the lead at 3-0 in the third minute. The Delhi side continued to put pressure on the Warriors and reduced them to two members on the mat. Moments later, Delhi tackled Shrikant Jadhav and inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match to take a massive lead at 9-2. Maninder Singh picked up a couple of raid points, but Delhi still held the lead at 10-5 in the 9th minute, as per a PKL press release.

Ashish effected a couple of brilliant tackles as Dabang Delhi K.C. continued to hold the lead at 14-7 in the 14th minute. Naveen pulled off a fantastic running hand touch and reduced the Warriors to just two members on the mat in the 16th minute. The Delhi side tackled Nitin Kumar and inflicted another ALL-OUT just before the break. Dabang Delhi K.C. held a decent lead at 23-16 at the end of the first half.

Delhi's defence unit tackled Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav in the opening minutes of the second half and helped its team take a massive lead at 27-18 in the 25th minute. Moments later, Naveen registered his 1000th raid point in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav tried to attain momentum through raid points, but the Delhi defence continued to stand tall and ensure that its team stayed ahead at 30-20 in the 31st minute. Naveen kept picking up raid points as Dabang Delhi K.C. held a comfortable lead at 32-22 in the 34th minute. The side from the capital city rode on the momentum and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

