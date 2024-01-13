Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 13 (ANI): Puneri Paltan put the Gujarat Giants to the sword registering a 37-17 victory at the SMS Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Brilliant performances by Aslam Inamdar (10 points,), Gaurav Khatri (6 points) Mohamadreza Chiyaneh (5 points) sealed a dominant win for the table toppers, as per a press release from PKL.

Paltan got off to an electric start and raced into a five-point lead, almost immediately. Key to that lead though was in how their brilliant defence kept the Giants quiet, to a degree where they only managed their first point once five minutes had ticked by. The Paltan defence was imperious in the first half, logging an incredible 8 tackle points.

The Giants kept trying to close in on the form team of the season but to no avail. One 'SUPER TACKLE' by Sonu warded off the inevitable but with three minutes of the half left, the Paltan inflicted an 'ALL OUT' to take a 16-7 lead. They extended that even further, going into the break leading by an incredible 11 points.

Pune continued their dominance into the second half and within the first four minutes of the restart inflicted a second ALL OUT to take a 28-10 lead. By this time the Giants were more concerned about saving face than the game itself.

A misfiring Giants offence couldn't do much to slow the rampage though. The Giants pulled off a series of 'SUPER TACKLES' at the tail end of the game to avoid the ignominy of another all-out, but the result remained in no doubt as the Paltan took a massive victory. (ANI)

