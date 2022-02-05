Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Raider Surender Gill helped UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-35 on Day 7 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8's Rivalry Week.

The Telugu Titans had a 4-point lead going into the final five minutes of the match, but Surender Gill's clever raids helped Yoddha stage a remarkable comeback. The raider scored a Super 10 (12 points) and was ably supported by his partner Shrikant Jadhav (9 points).

Also Read | Manchester United's Anthony Elanga Subjected to Racial Abuse After FA Cup Defeat to Middlesbrough.

The win helped U.P. halt their 4-match losing streak and remain in contention for a Playoff spot. Telugu Titans will only have themselves to blame for the loss after their raider Rajnish had put them in a position of advantage with a Super 10 (13 points).

Telugu Titans had Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal back on the mat and that certainly inspired them to start the match all guns blazing. The duo kept pushing the U.P. defence to mistakes as the Titans looked in the mood to compete.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

But Yoddha and their star raider Surender Gill were not in a mood to give up. They fought back valiantly and soon took control of the match. Shrikant Jadhav also chipped in with valuable raid points as they secured an ALL OUT in the 15th minute to open a 3-point lead.

The Titans, placed bottom of the points table, were playing for pride and they immediately wiped off the points gap. Rajnish raced to 9 raid points while substitute Adarsh T contributed with clever raids in Super Tackle situations. They inflicted an ALL OUT in the final raid of the half to secure a 4-point lead. The first half ended 22-18.

The lead kept see-sawing between the teams in the early minutes of the second half. U.P. Yoddha levelled the scores immediately after the restart with Shrikant Jadhav powerful in his raids.

But a stunning Super Tackle by Prince on Surender Gill once again paved way for a brief period of Telugu dominance. Rajnish got his Super 10 as they maintained a 4-point gap with 10 minutes remaining. Adarsh clinched a 2-point raid in a Do-or-Die situation to further improve the Titans' lead.

But Surender Gill showed why he is considered one of the best raiders in kabaddi with quick raid points. He picked up his Super 10 and made it just a 1-point game with 2 minutes remaining.

That also gave U.P. the momentum to inflict an ALL OUT to gain a 3-point lead. The lead proved too much for the Titans to overcome as they succumbed to another morale-depleting loss. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)