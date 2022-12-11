Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], December 11 (ANI): Substitute Sushil and Rakesh Narwal led the Haryana Steelers' charge against the Tamil Thalaivas, as they brought down the curtains on their Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 with a victory.

The Haryana Steelers defeated the Tamil Thalaivas by a scoreline of 61-38 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Also Read | Ivana Knoll, Croatian ‘Hottest Football Fan’, Promises To ‘Go Nude’ If Croatia Wins The FIFA World Cup 2022.

Taking the chance to use the platform the Pro Kabaddi League provided, the Haryana Steelers sported the phone number 1091 number on their jerseys to drive awareness for the helpline set up by Haryana government and the police exclusively for women to report domestic violence.

The Tamil Thalaivas were off the blocks in no time, picking up a 2-0 lead in the early exchanges before Vinay helped the Haryana Steelers turn things around with a flurry of raids.

Also Read | Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

The Tamil Thalaivas, however, stayed within touching distance for a bit before Rakesh Narwal gave the Haryana Steelers some breathing space.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, though Visvanath was scoring crucial points, the Haryana Steelers continued to build on their lead. As the half progressed, the Haryana Steelers picked up momentum, with the defensive and attacking units syncing well.

At the half-time break, the Haryana Steelers led the Tamil Thalaivas 28-12.

Along expected lines, the Haryana Steelers kicked off the second half strongly, picking up the first five points to further stretch their lead, before the Tamil Thalaivas got one of their own.

Rakesh had taken charge in attack, and soon into the second half, he was marching on towards his Super 10. Sushil and Naveen Kundu were providing Rakesh with ample support as well, helping the Haryana Steelers pile on the pressure on their opponents.

Sushil had picked up the baton from Rakesh as the Haryana Steelers reached the half-century mark with just over five minutes left in the game.

In the final minutes, the Tamil Thalaivas upped the ante, but a comeback was never on the cards as the Haryana Steelers bagged a huge win in the end. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)