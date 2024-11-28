Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): A comprehensive performance helped Telugu Titans secure a 41-35 win against U Mumba at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Thursday in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

Vijay Malik recorded another Super 10, while Sagar registered a High 5, and Ashish Narwal contributed with 9-raid points to help their side move to second place on the points table.

Telugu Titans got off the blocks rapidly with Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal making an impact on both ends of the mat in the opening exchanges. They got their team off to a great start, putting U Mumba under pressure from the get-go. The Season 2 champions, who have been so solid defensively for most of the season, weren't at their best to start this game.

With their defense making errors constantly and Ajit Chouhan unable to find his usual groove either, U Mumba were eventually punished as the Telugu Titans inflicted an All Out to put some daylight between the two sides. With a 10-point deficit for his side, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh did his best to get his team back in the game.

However, there was no stopping the Telugu Titans as they continued to steamroll their opponents and soon inflicted another All Out. Vijay Malik amassed 100 raid points for the season, while his team kept their foot on the pedal, dismantling U Mumba to take a 25-13 lead at the end of the first half.

The two teams traded some blows at the start of the second half with Telugu Titans still in control. Sagar executed a Super Tackle on Ajit Chouhan to keep the lead at double digits, until the tide finally seemed to be turning for U Mumba. Rohit Raghav got a two-point raid for his side, resulting in an All Out and cutting the deficit down to six points.

Ashish Narwal helped the Telugu Titans remain in the lead with two points on a Do-or-Die Raid, keeping a five-point lead for his side, with under 10 minutes to go in the game. U Mumba's defense found their mojo eventually, and kept their team within striking distance as the clock ran down.

Their raiders didn't manage to help the defenders in the closing stages though. Vijay Malik completed his Super 10, and Sagar followed it up with a High 5, helping their side imposing another All Out on U Mumba, the third of the night. That helped Telugu Titans extend their lead back to ten points, closing the door on any possibility of a comeback.

With this win, Telugu Titans completed the double over U Mumba this season. They have also registered their ninth win this year, equalling their tally of most wins in the league stage of any PKL season. The last time they managed to get nine wins in the league stage in a season was in the second season of the PKL. (ANI)

