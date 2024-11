Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): U Mumba suffered a late scare but eventually prevailed over the Tamil Thalaivas as they secured a 35-32 victory at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

It was Manjeet who led the raiding department, scoring 10 points, including eight raid points, for his team alongside Ajit Chouhan's eight raid points, as per PKL press release.

The first half of the clash saw a dominant performance from U Mumba. In the 6th minute, U Mumba executed a successful 'ALL OUT', taking out all of the Tamil Thalaivas players on the mat. This gave the Sunil Kumar-led team a significant advantage early in the game as their aggressive and effective play allowed them to take control of the match in the opening period.

U Mumba continued to apply pressure throughout the half. In the 18th minute, U Mumba's Ajit Chouhan pulled off a 'SUPER RAID', taking out two Tamil Thalaivas defenders. This allowed U Mumba to further extend their lead. By the end of the first half, the score stood at 23-12 in favour of U Mumba, giving them a substantial lead.

The second half saw U Mumba maintain their lead and control of the match, extending it to 10 points with five minutes remaining in the game. It took Sachin Tanwar 24 minutes in the match to score his first point of the match, taking out U Mumba's Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Ajit Chouhan and Manjeet worked in tandem to continue the U Mumba's dominance in the second half. The Tamil Thalaivas did not have an answer for any of the U Mumba's moves, who were outclassed in every aspect of the game.

The two premier raiders - Narender Kandola and Sachin Tanwar - were not in their usual form as they failed to earn any points throughout the match. It took Sachin 24 minutes to score his first point in the game, and he finished with

With the match coming to an end, the Tamil Thalaivas' Moein Shafaghi turned to a raider in this game and earned a Super Raid to get Sunil Kumar, Sombir and Manjeet to inflict the ALL OUT on U Mumba. But it was a little too late in the match as U Mumba went on to secure a close three-point win.

Schedule for the PKL Season 11 match on Friday, November 15:

Match 1 - Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz - 8 pm Match 2 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants - 9 pm. (ANI)

