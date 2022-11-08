Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 08 (ANI): UP Yoddhas, representing the state of Uttar Pradesh,will look forward to return to winning ways as they take up the mat against Bengal Warriors on 8th November 2022 in match number 66 of Season Nine of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here in Balewadi.

UP Yoddhas are currently placed 11th on the points table with 27 points to their kitty while Bengal Warriors are placed eighth with 29 points to their kitty as read in a statement by Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddhashave faced Bengal Warriors 10 times in total so far in Pro Kabaddi League history. Up Yoddhas have edged past Bengal Warriors three times while three of the games between them ended in a tie. The last time both the teams locked horns was in season 8, when UP Yoddhas defeated Bengal Warriors 36-40.

Captain Pardeep Narwal and fellow raider and teammate Surender Gill spearheaded the attack for UP Yoddhas and played a defining role in them walking away with a thrilling win.

The head coach of the UP Yoddhas was hopeful of the team's chances against Bengal Warriors and lauded the newly appointed captain, under whose captaincy the team has performed well.

"I am hopeful of a better result in our game against Bengal Warriors. The team has been training hard, and given our last encounter, the team has performed well under Pardeep's captaincy. I am looking forward to our game tomorrow," said Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas.

For UP Yoddhas, repeating his season 8 performance, Surender Gill has impressed everyone while newly appointed Captain Pardeep Narwal has slowly started to show glimpses of what makes him the superstar. In the game against Bengal Warriors, a lot would be expected from this raiding duo, while the strong defensive unit that includes Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh and Shubham Kumar will be expected to create a rock-solid wall for their opponents. (ANI)

