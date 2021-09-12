London [UK], September 11 (ANI): Substitute Odsonne Edouard scored twice while Wilfried Zaha converted a penalty as Crystal Palace defeated 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Saturday for their first victory under new manager Patrick Vieira.

Odsonne Edouard became the first player to score a brace on his Premier League debut as a substitute since Sergio Aguero. Aguero scored that double in August 2011 against Swansea.

Spurs, who were missing Son Heung-min through injury, suffered another setback when Eric Dier went off with an early injury.

After a combative but goalless first half, Spurs lost Japhet Tanganga to a red card for two bookings in quick succession before the hour. Palace took advantage with a penalty at 76 minutes for a handball by Ben Davies that Zaha converted.

Zaha then teed up Edouard to score 28 seconds after coming on for his debut. And the Frenchman struck again in stoppage time from Conor Gallagher's assist to seal a comfortable win.

Spurs stay top of the league despite dropping their first points of the season, while Palace moves up to 11th with five points. (ANI)

