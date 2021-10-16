Birmingham [UK], October 16 (ANI): Ruben Neves' deflected free-kick deep into second-half stoppage time gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a remarkable turnaround win against Aston Villa in the Premier League (PL) match on Saturday at the Villa Park.

After an open first half, with both sides going close to an opener, Villa broke the deadlock three minutes after the break.

Also Read | Here's Why KKR's Comeback Story in IPL 2021 Would Go Down as One of the Best in the Competition's Folklore.

John McGinn crossed for Danny Ings to head in for his third goal of the season. Twenty minutes later McGinn doubled the home side's lead.

Romain Saiss gave Wolves hope with 10 minutes remaining, converting a cross from substitute Daniel Podence. It was 2-2 on 85 minutes as Axel Tuanzebe's attempted clearance went in off Conor Coady.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin Has Been Rewarded for Reviving His White Ball Skills, Says Virat Kohli Ahead of T20 World Cup 2021.

Neves completed the comeback in the fifth minute of added time, when his free-kick deflected off Matt Targett and into the far corner.

Wolves move up to eighth on 12 points, four places and two points ahead of Villa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)