Leeds, Jun 24 (PTI) Play resumed here on Tuesday after a short rain intervention in the second session of the fifth and final day of the opening Test between India and England.

England were 181 for no loss in the second innings, needing another 190 runs to win with at least 55 overs remaining in the day's play.

For England, Ben Duckett completed his century after the lunch break after he was dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Mohammed Siraj in the 39th over of the innings.

Zak Crawley also got a reprieve earlier in the first session when Jasprit Bumrah could not hold on to a tough return chance in his follow-through.

