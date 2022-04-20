Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Archer Sangampreet Singh Bisla, who is set to represent Punjabi University, Patiala in the Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru, has said that the atmosphere at the games is comparable to what an athlete feels during international competitions.

Bisla also said that this atmosphere helps players get the experience of competing at international level events at the national level.

"The atmosphere in these games is comparable with what an athlete feels at international competitions. Therefore, the players get the experience of competing at an International event at the National level, and that is helpful to prepare the players for bigger competitions in the future," said the archer in an official statement.

The archer said that the event has helped the players gain access to updated and better infrastructure, which they could not get earlier and that along with technology has helped them make improvements in their performance.

Archery has risen among the ranks as one of the highest-profile Olympic disciplines in India in recent years, carrying 1.4 billion hopes to earn the nation a medal at the biggest sporting stage of all.

Speaking about his expectations from the upcoming Khelo India University Games, Bisla said, "The expectations from the team are quite high because Punjabi University, Patiala are the defending champions in archery here. The team also won the trophy at the recent Inter-University Games. We want to keep this momentum going in our favour and I am sure that each one of us in the team will work hard to bring the trophy home once again."

Singh already has an impressive resume at the age of 23 with a World Archery Youth Championships Bronze medal and Khelo India Youth Games Gold medal to his name.

Bisla belongs to a family of humble origins, with a background in farming. However, Sangampreet set his sights on becoming a sportsperson very early in his life. With encouragement from his parents to pursue sports, Sangampreet set out to try his hand at all sports - playing football, basketball, shooting, swimming, wall climbing, and even horse riding.

However, at the age of 13, Sangampreet found his calling in archery and wanted to pursue the sport at a professional level.

Speaking about his aspirations, Bisla said, "My future aspirations in archery are that I want to become the World Number 1 archer. I want to win a medal at each and every competition, and eventually, look back and be able to say that I did it all." (ANI)

