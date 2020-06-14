Sports News | Players Must Surround Themselves with People Who Want Them to Grow: Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri believes that it is important for players to be surrounded by people who want them to grow and push them in the right manner.

"Surround yourself with people who want you to grow and grows with you. Your well-wishers need to push you in the right manner, and grow sharper every day," 35-year-old Chhetri said during a live chat on the Indian Football Team official Facebook page.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen During Live Chat With Marcus Rashford, Former England Cricketer Responds in True 'Chelsea Fan' Style.

"My team works from behind the scenes, close friends, wife, and family. People do not know about them. I am just the one who goes out and does my job. I am doing the last bit. Giving me the right advice, saying on my face you are wrong has helped me improve every day," he added.

Chhetri during the live session stressed on the fact that football players need to indulge in other hobbies, and must know what they need to do with the money.

Also Read | Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Result: Erling Haaland Comes off the Bench to Score 96th-Minute Winner (Watch Video).

"The boys need to know what to do with their money. They need to know where their money is going. I am not an expert with these things, but I do realise the importance of knowing the basics," said Chhetri

"I talk to them about things like taxes, investment plans, and other such stuff," he added.

Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer and the second-highest in the list of active international scorers in world football.

For his brilliant performances, he was awarded 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 Indian Super League and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)