Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], December 26 (ANI): The Haryana Steelers registered a convincing 42-29 victory against Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 in Chennai on Monday.

Speaking about their victory, Haryana Steelers' Head Coach Manpreet Singh said, "The team played really well against Tamil Thalaivas. The raiding and defence departments worked well for us. We made a few mistakes, but not as many as we made against Telugu Titans. Additionally, we have a balanced side and the players on the bench are also capable of winning games for us."

Manpreet further added, "Our defence unit especially played well. The defenders executed their plans brilliantly and controlled 80 per cent of the game. We decided that we would go for a tackle only if the raider was looking to attack."

The Haryana Steelers' raider Siddharth Desai hasn't been able to play at his best in this season yet. When asked about the same, the Head Coach said, "Siddharth Desai is a really good raider. However, he picked up a fever in Pune and has not recovered from it yet. I think we got him back on the mat a bit too early. He'll start playing better once he recovers fully."

Preview for the matches on Wednesday

The fans will be treated with a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday as the two in-form teams - Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. will go up against each other on the final day of the Chennai leg. The Panthers have registered victories in three consecutive matches. Meanwhile, the Delhi side is coming off a 38-29 victory over Bengal Warriors in their last game.

The Tamil Thalaivas will be hoping to register a victory in front of their home fans, however, Gujarat Giants' Rakesh and Captain Fazel Atrachali have been in excellent form and will pose a strong challenge to the Thalaivas.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches on Wednesday

Game 1 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - 8 pm

Game 2 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants - 9 pm. (ANI)

