Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Playing Again Was a Special Feeling: Martin Braithwaite

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:03 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Playing Again Was a Special Feeling: Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona [Spain], June 16 (ANI): As La Liga returned to action, Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite said being able to play again was a "special feeling".

"Playing again was a special feeling. Without fans, it is very different but I felt good," the club's official website quoted Braithwaite as saying.

Also Read | La Liga 2019-20 Points Table Updated: Late Draws Extend Sevilla, Granada's Unbeaten Run; Keep Real Betis, Levante Winless Since Restart.

Barcelona made a winning comeback after La Liga resumed as the club secured a commanding 4-0 win over Mallorca.

In their next match, the La Liga leaders will host Leganes, Braithwaite's former club. The 29-year-old said he knows how Leganes play as he aims to win the title with his current side.

Also Read | Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 'Unrealistic', Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases.

"I know them, I know how they play. We want to win the league so we must win to keep adding points," he said.

Barcelona holds the top-spot on La Liga table with 61 points, two points ahead of the second-placed club Real Madrid. Braithwaite said "you play with pressure" when representing a team at the top of the league.

"It is different. You play with pressure to win the league too, but I prefer to play to win titles than having to stay up," Braithwaite said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement