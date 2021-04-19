New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane thanked Jose Mourinho and said it was a pleasure to work together with him.

Tottenham sacked the manager Mourinho and his coaching staff ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

"Thank you for everything Boss. A pleasure to have worked together. I wish you all the best for your next chapter," Kane tweeted.

Ryan Mason will now be taking the charge of the first-team training scheduled for later on Monday and a further update will be provided later by the club.

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Mourinho had been in charge at Tottenham since November 2019. He had replaced Mauricio Pochettino and his deal was to end at the beginning of the 2023 season. In his first campaign, Mourinho had taken Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to the sixth spot. Under his tenure, Spurs also gained Europa League qualification.

The sacking of Mourinho comes just one day after the announcement of the European Super League. Lately, Tottenham has also not seen positive results and the side is currently placed in seventh place with 50 points from 32 games.

Tottenham will next take on Southampton on Wednesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

