Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) The excitement over the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad near here has assumed another dimension, with scuba divers and the marquee game's mascot, 'Thambi' diving into the sea for battle of brains. A lot of activities to celebrate the prestigious event and promote it have been organised, with top players matching their wits in the prestigious tournament at nearby Mamallapuram. Meanwhile, a bunch of scuba divers' dive into the sea and them playing chess under water at a good depth while being strapped with their gear has gone viral on social media.

One of the divers was dressed up like 'Thambi', the knight-mascot of the Olympiad as the others, at least four of them, traded moves deep inside the water. Incidentally, 'Thambi' wore a 'veshti' (dhoti) with a chequered border.

Also Read | IND vs WI, 2nd T20I 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals He Has Not Changed His Bowling Action.

The divers also held a banner about the Olympiad and the Indian tricolour.

The ongoing Olympiad has seen the city lap it up in style and there have been numerous initiatives to promote it including painting the iconic Napier Bridge like a chessboard.

Also Read | Pakistan at CWG 2022 Schedule: Get Pakistan Women's Cricket Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in PKT for Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

'Thambi' has been ubiquitous as he can be spotted at various places in the city and on the route leading to the Olympiad venue in Poonjeri off Mamallapuram, a well-known tourist spot.

The Chess Olympiad being held in India for the first time ever has seen a record number of teams participate both in the Open and women's sections and some 2,000 players in action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)