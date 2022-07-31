New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Bindyarani Devi for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and said this accomplishment has made every Indian very happy.

Bindyarani Devi raised her game to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category, providing the country's fourth weightlifting medal in as many categories at the Commonwealth Games.

"Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy," Modi said in a tweet.

"I wish her the very best for her future endeavours," he added.

Soon after Mirabai Chanu's gold, Bindyarani Devi created a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section, totalling 202 kg on Saturday.

The gold medal expectedly went to Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, who lifted 203kg (92kg+111kg).

