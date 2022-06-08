Chateauroux [France], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the duo of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis for clinching a gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed event at the Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup.

Narwal and Francis outscored China's Yang Chao and Min Li to win the gold medal.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Proud of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis for winning a Gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed event at #Chateauroux2022. Congratulations to them for this special win. Best wishes for their upcoming endeavours."

"Striking gold one after another! Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis secure a Gold for India while setting a new World Record in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed event at #Chateauroux2022. Congratulations to the champions for the incredible feat," tweeted Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

The Indian duo also created a new world record in the qualification stage with a score of 565.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara won a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in Women's 10m Air Rifle and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6.

Apart from her, para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi clinched a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final after defeating Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. (ANI)

