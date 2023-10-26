Panaji (Goa) [India], October 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th edition of the National Games in Panaji, Goa on Thursday.

The Prime Minister reached the venue, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, where he greeted the audience gathered for the event.

He was felicitated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with a Kunbi shawl, a symbol of the state's culture and identity.

The Indian athletes presented a torch to PM Modi at the opening. The 'Infinity Flame' representing the games was presented to the Prime Minister and the games were officially inaugurated on that note.

Goa CM Sawant, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha were also present at the event.

A cultural programme was held to entertain the crowd and all dignitaries present at the event. Children also displayed some Malkhamb performances.

CM Sawant addressed the gathering on the occasion.

The National Games are being held in Goa for the very first time. The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9. More than 10,000 athletes from across the country will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues. Goa is poised to play host to the largest-ever National Games.

The 37th National Games will mark the debut of several new sports disciplines on the medal stage, including beach football, roll ball, golf, sepaktakraw, sqay martial arts, kalleripattu, and pencak silat.

In the past, the National Games have witnessed the participation of numerous prominent Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Mirabai Chanu, Sajan Prakash, Manu Bhaker, and many others. (ANI)

