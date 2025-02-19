New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): With Australia's star fast-bowling trio, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the Champions Trophy, opportunities have opened up for new pacers to make their mark. Among them, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has thrown his support behind left-arm quick Spencer Johnson as the ideal understudy to Starc.

Johnson, a late bloomer at 29, has had limited exposure to international 50-over cricket, having played just three ODIs. His best performance so far came against Sri Lanka, where he picked up 2/44 from seven overs. However, his T20I record is more impressive, highlighted by a stunning 5/26 against Pakistan in Sydney late last year.

Ponting believes Johnson has the potential to make a significant impact in the Champions Trophy.

"Spencer Johnson, I think, is someone that could have a real impact," Ponting said, according to latest episode of ICC Review.

"I've been saying for the last couple of years that even in red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket, whenever Starc is done, then we've got to make sure that we've got Spencer Johnson ready to go physically. The one-day match that he's just played, he looks like he's in good shape. We know he can bowl fast. He's a very similar type of bowler to Mitchell Starc. So I think he can have a big impact on the tournament," he added.

Johnson's rise has been remarkable, given that he only made his domestic T20 debut in early 2023 at the age of 27. Despite his late entry into top-level cricket, his raw pace and ability to generate bounce make him a valuable asset for Australia's attack.

While Starc's absence will undoubtedly be felt, given his reputation as a big-game performer, Australia will be hoping Johnson can step up and deliver on the international stage.

Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy citing personal reasons, as Australia reshuffled their 15-player squad under the leadership of Steven Smith.

The left-arm pacer, who has requested privacy regarding his decision, showed signs of discomfort during the latter stages of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Australia Champions Trophy squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa (ANI)

