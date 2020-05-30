Sports News | Polish Ekstraklasa to Welcome Fans from June 19 After COVID-19 Halt

Warsaw [Poland], May 30 (ANI): Poland's top-flight Ekstraklasa which resumed on Friday will welcome spectators in stadiums with 25 per cent capacity from June 19.

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has confirmed that the Ekstraklasa will welcome back fans into stadiums for games - at a limit of 25 per cent capacity - from June 19, Goal.com reported.

Also Read | Mauro Icardi Transfer News Update: Argentina Striker Agrees to Join PSG on Four-Year Contract From Inter Milan.

"We all need football and sport. This is the important element of our return to the new normality. That's why we give the opportunity to football fans to participate in the events at the stadiums, of course only after securing adequate safety measures. The specific rules will be announced soon," Morawiecki said.

The number of fans allowed in stadiums will vary depending on the size of the grounds, though a limit of 25 per cent will be enforced.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Only Indian Cricketer in Forbes Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes of 2020.

"We are very pleased that the hard work of plenty of people in previous weeks was rewarded and we can restart the league today. All the players were tested for COVID-19 and their results were negative," Ekstraklasa president Marcin Animucki said.

"We are well prepared for the return. The people that will come to the stadiums will be secure. It will be an excellent time for the promotion of Polish football in Europe," he added.

Ekstraklasa joined several other leagues across Europe to resume after COVID-19 suspension, with the Bundesliga in Germany having resumed play earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Premier League announced that it would return on June 17, with a full fixture list to then be played on the weekend of June 19 to 21. Later on Thursday, Serie A confirmed that it would return on June 20, with Spain's La Liga currently targeting June 11 as its date of resumption. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)