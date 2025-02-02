New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Politicians across political parties joined hands to congratulate Team India on winning the prestigious ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 on Sunday.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

Taking to X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the entire nation will cherish India's glorious victory at the ICC event.

Also Read | IND 237/7 in 18 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2025: Adil Rashid Ends Abhishek Sharma’s Innings.

"Heartiest congratulations to the U19 Women Indian Cricket Team for winning the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. Girls, you have made us really proud! Entire nation will rejoice in your glorious victory! I wish you all the best for the future. Jai Hind," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/1886054144340816309

Taking to X, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was a dominating triumph from India over South Africa on Sunday.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian U-19 Women's team for winning the T20 #U19WorldCup! A dominating victory over South Africa secures our second consecutive title. A proud moment for Kerala as Malayali player V.J. Joshitha contributes to this stellar victory. Wishing continued success," Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on X.

https://x.com/pinarayivijayan/status/1886026284158849394

Taking to X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Team India's unbeaten streak at the Women's U19 World Cup 2025 showed their exceptional talent and teamwork.

"True Champions !! Many congratulations to the Indian Under-19 Women's Cricket Team on their dominant performance and successful defense of the ICC T20 World Cup title! Their undefeated run throughout the tournament, culminating in a victory against South Africa, is a testament to their exceptional talent and teamwork. Wishing the team all the best for their future endeavours," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

https://x.com/kharge/status/1886027955542880754

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)