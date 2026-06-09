Sports News | Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup Preparations in Florida Disrupted by Offshore Earthquake

Florida [US], June 9 (ANI): Portugal's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup received an unexpected jolt when a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck waters off western Cuba, with tremors felt across parts of Florida, according to Marca. The earthquake briefly unsettled the team's training camp in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are continuing their build-up to the tournament.

The earthquake struck on Monday, with its epicentre located roughly 65 miles northwest of Mantua, Cuba. Tremors were felt across South Florida and reached as far north as the Orlando region.

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Notably, England is in Orlando, Florida, for their friendly against Costa Rica scheduled for June 10.

The FIFA World Cup, which is going to be played from June 11, is going to be played in the US, Mexico and Canada. Florida will host seven FIFA World Cup matches, starting with a fixture between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay on June 15.

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In Portugal's World Cup build-up, Bruno Fernandes and Goncalo Guedes played key roles as Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over a determined Chile side in a friendly match.

Roberto Martinez saw Cristiano Ronaldo exit after the break, but the team still managed to adapt well courtesy of some fine midfield and attacking gameplay and transitions.

Chile struggled to get their best rhythm as Portugal followed a proper structure, and the confidence reflected in their game, despite the absence of Cristiano in the second half.

Martinez's managed team's attacking movement became fluid with each passing moment, with Fernandes being a standout.

Guedes broke the deadlock with a 58th-minute goal. In the 75th minute, Francisco Conceicao was replaced by Joao Felix, and the attacking momentum kept going. Bruno's strike in the 75th minute was a match-winning one.

Even without Cristiano, Portugal did not look short on match-winners, with Diogo Dalot and Pedro Neto maintaining the pace and width, and Bruno bringing quality leadership.

In England's World Cup build-up, the Three Lions edged past New Zealand 1-0 in a friendly on June 6. The victory came in their penultimate match before the tournament, with England comfortably seeing off their opponents in Florida. Captain Harry Kane scored the only goal, netting his 67th of the season in the low-key encounter. (ANI)

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