Galle [Sri Lanka], July 11 (ANI): Dinesh Chandimal's double century and Prabath Jayasuriya's six-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in Galle and level the two-match series 1-1.

Resuming day four with an overnight lead of 67, Dinesh Chandimal and Ramesh Mendis went about their business in the first hour, again frustrating the Australians. Chandimal was looking solid as ever and Mendis was chipping in with some valuable runs to extend the lead.

Also Read | Erling Haaland, Manchester City's New Number 9, Has His Sights Set on Facing Manchester United.

They shared a partnership of 68 before Mitchell Starc finally got Mendis trapped lbw. Maheesh Theekshana would also perish for 10 before lunch but the hosts' lead had now grown to 135.

Chandimal went on the attack in the afternoon session, smashing the Australian bowlers around and getting close to a landmark double century.

Also Read | Marizanne Kapp, South African All-Rounder, Named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2022.

He brought up the milestone by hitting Starc for back-to-back maximums, as the Sri Lankan dressing room erupted in applause. With this feat, he became the first Sri Lankan to score a double century against Australia in Test cricket.

Australia's misery finally ended when Mitchell Swepson trapped Kasun Rajitha, but the hosts had taken their lead to 190.

The visitors struggled against the spin of debutant Prabath Jayasuriya in the first innings and struggled again in the second.

He was well-supported by the rest of the spinners as Ramesh Mendis and Theekshana also chipped in with two wickets apiece. But it was Jayasuriya who walked away with the glory, registering figures of 6/59. His scalps included Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson as the Australians looked clueless against his magic.

For Australia, it was a tepid batting display which will again raise question marks about their ability against the turning ball. Only Marnus Labuschagne could cross the 30-run mark, as they succumbed to a defeat by an innings and 39 runs. For Sri Lanka, it was a well-deserved win after they lost the first match.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 554 (Dinesh Chandimal 206*, Dimuth Karunaratne 86; Mitchell Starc 4/89) vs Australia 364 & 151 (Marnus Labuschagne 32, Usman Khawaja 29; Prabath Jayasuriya 6/59). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)