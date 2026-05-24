Sports News | Prabhsimran Singh Becomes First Uncapped Indian to Score 500+ Runs Twice in IPL History

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh etched his name in the record books after becoming the first uncapped Indian player to amass 500-plus runs in two separate Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.

The wicketkeeper-batter achieved the feat during PBKS' seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday night at the Ekana Stadium.

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Prabhsimran played a fluent knock of 69 off 39 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes, providing crucial momentum at the top of the order in the successful chase of 197.

With this knock, he crossed the 500-run mark for the second time in his IPL career, having previously scored 549 runs in 2025 and now surpassing the milestone again in 2026.

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Coming to the match, Punjab Kings produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in their IPL 2026 clash in Lucknow, chasing down a target of 197 with ease.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten maiden IPL century (101 off 51 balls), while Prabhsimran Singh contributed a fluent 69 off 39 balls as the duo powered PBKS to a strong finish and moved the side to fourth in the standings with 15 points.

Earlier, LSG posted 196/6 after a strong start from Josh Inglis (72 off 44) and a quickfire 37 from Abdul Samad, despite regular breakthroughs from Punjab bowlers, including Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen. However, their total proved insufficient as PBKS batters overhauled the target comfortably with an over to spare. (ANI)

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