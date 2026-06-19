Sports News | Prachi Stuns Olympic Medallist as India Confirms Six Medals at World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2)

Guiyang [China], June 19 (ANI): India delivered a commanding performance at the World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2), with Prachi leading the charge as the country confirmed six medals following a strong showing in the quarterfinals.

Prachi (57kg) produced the standout performance of the day, defeating Paris Olympics bronze medallist Shih Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei in a hard-fought 4-1 verdict to secure her place in the semifinals and guarantee a podium finish, according to a press release.

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World No. 1 in 48kg Minakshi, competing in the 51kg category after moving up in weight, continued her dominant run with a clinical 5-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova, the reigning world champion (2025) and world No. 3, marking one of the most significant wins of the day.

In the men's category, Deepak (70kg) delivered a composed performance to outclass Azerbaijan's Nabi Isgandarov with a unanimous 5-0 decision, while Nikhil (55kg) also impressed with a dominant 5-0 win over Azerbaijan's Amin Mammadzada to progress to the semifinals.

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With these results, India has secured six medals at the tournament, continuing its strong run on the international stage.

Earlier in the day, Saneh (65kg) put up a spirited effort but went down 0-5 against Poland's Kinga Krowka, bowing out of the competition.

India's consistent performances at the World Boxing Cup once again reflect the depth and quality across weight categories, as the team now eyes multiple finalists and potential gold medals in the upcoming bouts. (ANI)

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