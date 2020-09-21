Paris, Sep 21 (PTI) Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran overcame a sluggish start to advance to the second round of the French Open men's singles qualifying event but country's top player Sumit Nagal bowed out after a close defeat, here on Monday.

Seeded 16th, Nagal -- who became the first Indian in seven years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam with his opening round victory at the US Open --- lost 6-7 (4) 5-7 to Germany's seasoned player Dustin Brown in one hour and 47 minutes.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for RR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Nagal had his chances in the second set as he was leading 3-0 but Brown did not let him continue with the momentum.

Prajnesh, India's second-highest ranked singles player, got the better of Turkey's Cem Ilkel 6-3 6-1 after losing his service early in his opening qualifier of the clay court Grand Slam.

Also Read | IPL 2020: RR Launches 'The Rajasthan Royals App' to Bring Fans Closer to the Action.

Another Indian featuring in the qualifying draw is Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is up against local wildcard Tristan Lamasine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)