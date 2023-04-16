Sao Paulo [Brazil], April 16 (ANI): Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat stormed into the singles finals of the ongoing Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023. He along with his doubles partner Sukant Kadam has also reached the men's doubles finals of the tournament.

The Padma Shri Awardee won a hard-fought match with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara to book a place in the finals. The match lasted for 86 minutes and swung both ways with Fujihara taking the first set 21-19. Pramod made a strong comeback in the second set winning it 21-19 and pushing it to the third set, where Pramod showcased his exceptional gameplaying wrapping up the set 21-12.

The final score read 19-21, 21-19 and 21-12, Fujihara threw everything he had in his armour, but Pramod had all the answers. The shuttler will now face India's Kumar Nitesh in the finals.

In the men's doubles match, Pramod Bhagat and his partner Sukant Kadam beat India's Kumar Nitesh and Tarun to book a place in the finals. Pramod and Sukant put on a strong game and defeated their Indian counterpart in straight sets. The finals score read 21-17 and 21-16, they now face Korea's Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam went down fighting to India's Tarun in the singles semifinals. The 52-minute match was evenly fought and the final score read 16-21, 21-19 and 12-21.

Earlier Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023.

The Paralympic gold medallist eased past Peru's Pedro Pablo De Vinatea in the quarterfinal clash. It took Pramod Bhagat just 30 minutes to book a clash with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the semi-finals. Pramod outplayed Pedro Pablo De Vinatea and the final score read 21-7 and 21-12. He also secured a semi-final spot in the men's doubles with his partner Sukant Kadam. (ANI)

