Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Ace Para-Badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have sealed their place for the upcoming Asian Para Games 2023 which is to be held in China from October 22 to October 28.

Pramod Bhagat booked his spot for Singles, doubles and mixed doubles on the other hand Sukant sealed his places for Singles and Doubles. The trials for the same were conducted at Greater Noida between Jul 24 to July 26.

Also Read | IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Bridgetown.

In the singles SL3 category, the Paralympic Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat dominated the trials winning 4 out of his 5 matches. In Doubles he and his partner Sukant Kadam who are also the world No 1 won 3 out of their 4 matches to seal their spots. In Mixed Doubles Pramod and Manisha Ramadas won 5 of their 6 games to make the cut.

On the other hand, World No 3 Sukant Kadam, won 3 out of his 5 matches to seal his spot in the singles SL4 category and in doubles he is paired with Pramod Bhagat and they are currently ranked world no 1.

Also Read | MS Dhoni to Act in Films? Wife Sakshi Singh Rawat Makes Huge Statement On CSK Captain Making Big Screen Appearance in Future.

Talking about the same Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat said, "I am happy to have sealed all 3 spots for the Asian Para Games. It’s been a very exciting and competitive few days. All I am thinking about is recovery and focus for next week 4 Nations International at England."

Talking about the qualification Sukant Kadam said, "There were some close matches in the trials, I am happier to pulled out my spot. I am really happy with my performance and will start training with the Asian Para Games in mind." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)