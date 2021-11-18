Kampala Nov 18 (PTI) World number one Pramod Bhagat defeated Deada Jean Yves Yao from Ivory Coast in under 22 minutes in the Uganda International Para Badminton tournament here on Thursday.

This was his second win in the singles SL3 category. The score read 21-13 21-9.

Also Read | Somerset Seamer Jack Brooks Apologises to Cheteshwar Pujara Over ‘Steve’ Nickname.

The ace shuttler also won his mixed doubles match where he partnered Palak Kohli. The pair defeated India's Shanthiya Viswanathan and Uganda's Bashir Mutyaba in straight sets 21-11 21 12.

In SL3 classification, athletes with lower limb impairment compete.

Also Read | India Registers Fantastic 5-Wicket Victory Over New Zealand in 1st T20I 2021.

Sukant Kadam, in SL4 category, did not break a sweat in beating Nigeria's Ousmane Habi Adamou in 18 minutes. The world number five breezed past his opponent to win 21-4 21-5 in straight games.

He along with Jyothi Jyothi also won their first mixed doubles round against Italy's Davide Posenato and Rosa Efomo De Marco 22-20 21-17. The match lasted for 29 minutes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)