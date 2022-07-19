Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Pranavi Urs will look for further glory when she tees up this week at the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Prestige Golfshire course.

Pranavi, who won last week at the Bangalore Golf Club, has already won four times this season and another success this week will give her half of the 10 events completed at the end of this week.

Also Read | Joules Kounde Transfer News: Chelsea Submit New Offer To Sevilla Amid Barcelona Interest.

She has also been runner up in two other events. It has been a phenomenal achievement for the Mysore golfer, who at times has had to sit back due to injury, although she is now fully fit.

Seher Atwal will look to ending her run of second place finishes. Another one to look out for will be Hitaashee Bakshi, third last week, and the winner of the third and sixth legs of the WPGT.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant's Shots May Look Irresponsible at Times but He is One of the Most Responsible Players, Says Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sneha Singh, who made her pro debut last week, Neha Tripathi, who has just come from starts in Europe on the Ladies European Tour, Gaurika Bishnoi and Afshan Fatima will be the others to watch out for.

This is the fourth straight event in Bengaluru, two of which, the seventh and now the 10th, are being held at Prestige Golfshire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)