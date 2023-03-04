Johannesburg, Mar 4 (PTI) After three good days, India's Pranavi Urs stumbled in the final round, carding a disappointing four-over 77 to sign off tied 22nd at the Joburg Ladies Open here.

It saw her slip from tied ninth to tied 22nd on the leaderboard, but it was still a good result as she tries to find her way on the Ladies European Tour.

India's other golfer in the weekend rounds, Ridhima Dilawari shot 2-under 73, her best round of the week, to move up from tied 59th to tied 47th, which should give her some confidence ahead of next week's prestigious Investec Women's South African Open.

Pranavi never really got going on the final day as she had an early double bogey on Par-4 second. She then parred her next eight holes, while missing a few birdies chances though she did have a couple of good par saves, too.

Further bogeys on 11th, 14th, and 16th with just one birdie on Par-5 13th bogey meant a round of 77 that saw her drop down the leaderboard.

Ridhima had five birdies in first 12 holes to be five-under at that stage, but three bogeys in a row from 13th to 15th saw her finish a 2-under and tied 47th.

England's Lily May Humphreys produced a dramatic finish with a round of 6-under 67 including three birdies in last six holes.

With Moa Folke of Sweden bogeying 14th and 15th and finishing with 75, the English golfer won by two shots.

Ana Pelaez (69), who like Lily May bogeyed 14 and 15, managed to birdie 17th and 18th to finish in a tie for second.

Nicole Broch Estrup, who led at halfway stage, finished with 74 and ended in a tie for fourth with Kiera Floyd (71) and Klara Davidson Spilkova (73).

The next event on the Sunshine Ladies Tour is Women's South African Open, which is also co-sanctioned with Ladies European Tour.

