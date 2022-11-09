Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said that everyone is praying for India's win in the semi-finals against England on Thursday and added he hopes the Men in Blue will lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

India will be locking horns with a formidable England line-up in their semi-final clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Also Read | India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2: IND Likely Playing XI vs ENG for Twenty20 WC Match in Adelaide.

"We have our match tomorrow (Semi Final against England), let's see what happens. The country is praying for India's victory and we hope we win the Final match," Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

Talking about India's semi-final clash against England, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been in fine form in the tournament as they smashed bowlers all around the ground to help their team secure a place in the semi-finals.

Also Read | Court of Arbitration for Sport Clears Ecuador to Play in FIFA World Cup 2022.

England also has top-class performers including Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

The star batter loves to swing his willow at Adelaide. In his 10 matches at the venue, Virat has scored 907 runs at an average of 75.58. He has scored five centuries and three fifties at this venue, with his best individual score being 141. He is India's highest run-scorer at the venue.

Virat is in the top nick in T20 World Cup. In his five appearances, he has scored 246 runs at an average of 123.00 and three half-centuries. This includes his classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which even he has termed as his "best T20I knock".

Despite having a good run in T20 WC, England face a selection dilemma ahead of the semi-final against India in Adelaide on Thursday.

Pacer Mark Wood has emerged as the latest injury concern for England two days ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against India, with the bowler opting out of training in Adelaide.

If the bowler does not feature in the second semifinal against India on Thursday, it will be a huge blow to England. The bowler has consistently topped 90 kmph since his return from elbow injury, which kept him inactive for most of the summer.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the bowler has performed brilliantly for his side. In four matches, the bowler has bagged nine wickets at an average of 12.00 and an economy rate of 7.71. His best bowling figures in the tournament so far are 3/26.

Dawid Malan is expected to be unavailable for the semi-finals after being forced off the field with an injury in the first innings of England's win over Sri Lanka to secure qualification from Group 1.

The left-handed number three has been a mainstay of the English T20I side in recent years, scoring 1748 runs at an average of 38.84 in an anchor role near the top of the order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)