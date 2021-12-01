New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Wednesday announced Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as the second franchise to participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The UP team is owned by the Pavna Group of Industries (PGI), an automotive part solution companies in southeast Asia.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs MCFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

"Handball is a popular sport and most schools in India have included it as a part of their sports curriculum. We as a stakeholder want to support handball and enable it to regain its glory and by joining hands with PHL," Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, PGI, said in a release.

The league, which will be held next year, had earlier announced Garvit Gujarat as its first franchise.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 To Begin From December 22 in Bengaluru, Matches To Be Played Without Spectators.

Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, which is the license partner of Premier Handball League, said: "This association with the Pavna Group gives us, the PHL family, immense pleasure and we are proud to state that we both share similar goals which entails taking the sport of handball to the next level.

"With the likes of such committed partners, I am also confident that the league will not only establish itself but work with an equal commitment to ensuring the handball ecosystem sees a sturdy growth in India."

The dates of the first season of PHL is yet to be announced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)