London [UK], October 19 (ANI): The Premier League on Tuesday confirmed today that 81 per cent of players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, with 68 per cent now fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and player vaccination rates will be communicated at appropriate intervals in the future," said Premier League in an official statement.

Earlier, Premier League had confirmed that between Monday, October 11 and Sunday, October 17, across two rounds of testing, 3,044 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, there were six new positive tests. In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League will use lateral flow tests this season, and anyone who tests positive will then take a PCR test to confirm the result.

The Premier League provided this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. (ANI)

