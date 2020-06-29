Leeds [UK], June 29 (ANI): Premier League, English Football League (EFL), and Professional Footballers' Association have together launched a new scheme to increase the amount of black, Asian, and ethnic minorities (BAME), coaches.

The scheme will be starting from the next season and it has been introduced to try and help BAME players get full time coaching positions, Goal.com reported.

Under this scheme, a total of up to six coaches per season will be able to undertake an intensive 23-month work placement at EFL clubs.

"It is vital that there are no barriers to entry to the pipelines for employment in coaching. We need more BAME coaches entering the system to create greater opportunities throughout the professional game," Goal.com quoted Premier League chief executive Richard Masters as saying.

"This new programme has been developed through collaboration and consultation with our colleagues across football. We have taken what we have learned from running the Premier League Elite Coach Apprenticeship Scheme and applied that experience to develop this framework. We welcome the support from our Black Participants' Advisory Group and the PFA Coaching team, their experience and knowledge will undoubtedly provide meaningful mentorship to those involved in the programme," he added.

The mentoring will be provided by the PFA's coaching team, while members of the Premier League's Black Participants' Advisory Group including its chair Darren Moore have also offered to support players and clubs involved in the programme.

"This is a critical time for black, Asian, and minority ethnic coaches. We all know and agree that the diversity of coaches and managers must increase and this placement scheme represents a positive step," Doncaster Rovers manager Moore said.

"We need to have the right structures and people in place to develop their careers. I know from my own experiences the value of strong support throughout the coaching journey," he added.

Recently, the debate around the lack of representation across various sports kickstarted as 'Black Lives Matter' protests erupted in the United States.

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gained steam as an African-American man named George Floyd passed away after a viral clip showed that an officer identified as Derek Chauvin pressed his knees on the neck of Floyd. (ANI)

