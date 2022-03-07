Manchester [UK], March 7 (ANI): Manchester City restored six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after an emphatic 4-1 win against Manchester United in the derby on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored two goals in Manchester City's triumph at the Etihad Stadium. The former gave City a fifth-minute lead, meeting Bernardo Silva's pull-back to score his 50th Premier League goal.

United levelled following a swift counter-attack on 22 minutes, Jadon Sancho curling the ball into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area.

However, parity was short-lived as De Bruyne fired in a loose ball after David De Gea had saved from Phil Foden.

The Belgian played a key role in City's third goal, delivering a corner for Mahrez to fire in superbly on the half-volley from 18 yards.

Mahrez was just ruled to be onside after a VAR review to add a fourth in the 90th minute as City claimed back-to-back league victories.

The league leaders are now on 69 points, six clear of second-placed Liverpool who have played a match fewer. Having lost for the first time in nine league matches, United drop to fifth, a point adrift of Arsenal in fourth having played three matches more. (ANI)

