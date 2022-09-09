London [UK], September 9 (ANI): The Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League announced on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters FC VS Mohammedan SC, Quarter Final-1 of Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast Details Of Football Match on TV.

"As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," the Premier League said in a statement.

"We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing," Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said in an official statement of Premier League.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Reacts After Winning Diamond League, Says ‘Need More Indian Athletes At Top International Events’.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

The EFL said in a statement that all its fixtures from September 9-10 will be postponed.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)