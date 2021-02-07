Manchester [UK], February 7 (ANI): Old Trafford witnessed a goal-fest on Sunday as Manchester United and Everton played out a 3-3 draw in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season.

With this result, United remains static at the second position in the standings with 45 points while Everton is placed at the sixth position with 37 points.

United enjoyed 62 per cent of the ball possession while Everton just kept the ball for 38 per cent of the time.

When it comes to shots on target, hosts United had five as compared to Everton's three, but still both the sides played out a thrilling draw at Old Trafford.

In the first half, United was able to score two goals through the efforts of Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes and as a result, United went into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

However, Everton changed their fortunes around in the second half and the side quickly got two goals through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez and this brought the scoreline level to 2-2.

With both teams pressing hard, Scott McTominay registered the third goal for United in the 70th minute, giving the side a 3-2 lead.

It seemed like United has done enough to walk away with a victory, but in the dying minutes of the match Dominic Calvert-Lewin registered the equaliser for Everton and as a result, the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

United will next take on West Brom on February 14 in the Premier League while Everton will clash against Fulham on the same day. (ANI)

