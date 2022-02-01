Manchester [UK], February 1 (ANI): Joao Cancelo has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old's new deal means he will remain at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027, by which time he will have spent eight years at the Club.

Cancelo has been a revelation since arriving in English football, redefining the role of a full-back with a series of consistently brilliant attacking displays, and he says he is in the best place to achieve his career ambitions.

"Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement," he said.

"City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day. There is nowhere better to play football and it's a pleasure to work here. I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions," he added.

Since joining City in the summer of 2019, Cancelo has played 106 games and won three major trophies. (ANI)

